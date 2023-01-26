Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Chief Constable Simon Byrne says the public will soon see the effects of a cut in the number of officers.

The force has announced that it is reducing the number of its staff by 6% by March.

That means there will be 309 fewer police officers and 115 fewer civilian staff.

Mr Byrne says :"We might not be as visible tacking anti-social behaviour and dealing with the issues affecting people on the streets."

