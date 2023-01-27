A proposal to create a £7m greenway along the existing north Down coastal path has been rejected following strong opposition from local residents.

Over the past two years, Ards and North Down Council spent £300,000 on the plan, with the aim of making the existing path more accessible for walkers and cyclists.

But local residents objected to the greenway, arguing that widening the shoreline paths would change the area's unique character and threaten wildlife.

They also expressed safety concerns for walkers, over fears that the route could become a "cycling highway".

At a council meeting on Thursday evening, elected members agreed with the protesters and voted to shelve the project.

