Last year more than 1,000 sick babies across Ireland benefited from being given donated human breast milk.

But the neonatal milk bank based at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen is running low on stock.

Clare Sizeland started donating milk after her son Ruairí was born.

"All it takes is maybe one pump a day to donate, maybe just your night time feed that you would normally chuck in the sink, put it in a bottle and give it to the milk bank," she said.

"You could be saving someone's life."

Reporter: Michael Fitzpatrick