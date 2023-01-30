'It should be possible to get Flybe money back'

Flybe customers affected by the regional airline's collapse should be able to get their money back, Northern Ireland's Consumer Council has advised.

On Saturday, administrators confirmed 277 staff members were being made redundant, including many at Belfast City Airport where the airline had operated 10 routes.

These included to Heathrow, Manchester, Glasgow and Amsterdam.

Richard Williams from the Consumer Council said the advice differs depending on how customers paid and whether or not it was a package holiday for how they can seek refunds.

