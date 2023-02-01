'Quit political games of football over organ bill'

The father of six-year-old Dáithí Mac Gabhann, who is on the waiting list for a heart transplant, has urged politicians to stop using Northern Ireland's organ donation law as a "political game of football".

A law named after Dáithí which means people will automatically become donors unless they state otherwise was due to come into force this spring.

However, its introduction has been delayed by the stalemate at Stormont.

Mr Mac Gabhann said he was left both disappointed and angry following a meeting with the Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris on Wednesday.

BBC News NI understands that Mr Heaton-Harris has written to party leaders and said he had asked officials to explore "possible avenues" to progress the issue, if the assembly failed to do so.

