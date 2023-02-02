The choice to establish a independent statutory inquiry into the Omagh bombing is a "significant decision", the Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has said.

He made the statement in the House of Commons on Thursday afternoon.

Twenty-nine people died in the biggest single atrocity in the Northern Ireland Troubles on 15 August 1998.

Mr Heaton-Harris said the inquiry will examine four issues identified by a 2021 High Court ruling, including plausible arguments that the bombing could have been prevented.

