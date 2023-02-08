The UK Supreme Court's ruling that the Northern Ireland Protocol is lawful is "no surprise", according to Sinn Féin's John Finucane.

The North Belfast MP said it should make the end of the legal action over the post-Brexit trade agreement because every challenge put before the courts had been dismissed.

He said it was time for the UK and EU to agree a settlement on the "outstanding issues" over the protocol.

Read more: NI Protocol is lawful, Supreme Court rules