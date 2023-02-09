Two search and rescue dogs and their handlers from Northern Ireland are on a mission to help people still trapped under collapsed buildings in the Turkey-Syria earthquake zone.

The charity K9 Search and Rescue has been training locally with Labradors Max and Delta, in preparation for their deployment to Turkey.

More than 20,000 people are now known to have died after Monday's earthquakes in southern Turkey and northern Syria, but many people are still trapped beneath piles of rubble.