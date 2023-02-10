Dáithí's Law to change organ donation rules in Northern Ireland should not be caught up in the political stand-off at Stormont, says Robin Swann.

The former health minister introduced the Organ and Consent Bill in the assembly in 2021.

It is named after six-year-old Dáithí Mac Gabhann from Belfast, who needs a heart transplant.

The legislation would introduce an opt-out system, meaning people would automatically become donors unless they stated otherwise.

It was due to take effect this spring but is being held up by the political crisis at Stormont.

Mr Swann says the delay to enacting the system is "frustrating and disappointing".

