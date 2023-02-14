The Stormont Assembly has once again failed to elect a Speaker after the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) blocked the move.

The assembly met on Tuesday in a bid to pass a stalled organ donation law inspired by a six-year-old boy.

But the DUP had already said it would not allow a Speaker to be elected as part of its ongoing protest over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Dáithí Mac Gabhann, who the proposed law is named after, was at the assembly watching proceedings.

His father Máirtín said the family was "disappointed, but not at all surprised".

Read more here.