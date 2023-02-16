A search and rescue team from Northern Ireland has been instrumental in the rescue of a woman in Turkey's earthquake disaster.

Melike Imamoglu, 42, was pulled from the rubble by rescuers in the town of Kahramanmaras.

Kyle Murray from K9 Search & Rescue NI said search dog Delta had detected the area where the woman was found alive.

A video shows Delta sniffing around the hole, indicating that she has found something significant.

