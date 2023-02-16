The Crumlin meteorite is back to its "earthly home" in the Ulster Museum after more than 120 years.

It fell to earth in 1902, is one of only three meteorites to be found in Northern Ireland and would have created quite an impact in more ways than one.

The Crumlin meteorite is named after the County Antrim village it landed near in 13 September 1902.

"It's fantastic that we've worked with the Natural History Museum to bring it back to Northern Ireland so the people of Northern Ireland can actually see one of their own meteorites," said Dr Simms.

"It's come back home to its earthly home I should say, rather than its home in outer space."

The Crumlin meteorite is expected to stay on display at the Ulster Museum for the next three years.

