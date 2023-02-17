Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said there is still "work to do" on securing a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

"We have not got a deal yet," he added, speaking after "positive conversations" with Northern Ireland's political parties.

Sources suggest an agreement between the EU and UK could be reached as early as next week.

Mr Sunak said: "There's more work to do and that's why my ministerial colleagues and I will be talking to the European Union intensely.

"The tests I've set myself is that we protect Northern Ireland's place in our internal market, that we protect the Belfast Agreement and that we resolve the practical issues that the protocol is causing families and businesses in Northern Ireland and crucially that we address the democratic deficit."

Read more here