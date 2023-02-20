In the months leading up to the Good Friday Agreement, there had been a fracture in the IRA - between those pushing a political route, and others who wanted to continue the conflict.

Jake Mac Siacais was a senior and influential republican figure during my reporting of the conflict period - he left the movement after a convention in 1997, not to join the dissidents, but to go home. His "war" was over.

He told former security editor Brian Rowan that it was "nothing short of a miracle" that republican leaders, including Gerry Adams and Martin McGuinness, brought IRA armed conflict to an end "without republicanism turning in on itself".