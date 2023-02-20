It was a celebration Sunday for filmmakers Ross White and Tom Berkeley, the writer and directors behind An Irish Goodbye.

The short film won best British short at the Bafta awards, with the two lead actors - James Martin and Seamus O'Hara - at the ceremony for the win.

Speaking to BBC News NI's Evening Extra, the two filmmakers recalled the moment their film was announced as the winner - and a "daunting" moment of eye contact with one of the most famous actors in the world.

"I found the podium and I tried to compose myself and then I looked up - and the first person I saw was Cate Blanchett - which was, you know, a bit much," said Ross White.

