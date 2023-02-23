Young people were at a sports complex at the time an off-duty police officer was shot on Wednesday evening - news that one local school principal said made him "sickened to the stomach".

Christos Gaitatzis, the principal of Omagh High School, was speaking after Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Det Ch Insp Jim Caldwell was shot multiple times while standing at his car with his son in Omagh, County Tyrone.

He remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Mr Gaitatzis said some of his pupils were at the scene and had been "numb" on Wednesday night.

He added that he was concerned over what impact the shooting will have on young people who witnessed it.

Read more here.