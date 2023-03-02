The legacy of the Troubles - and what to do about the past - is an issue that dominates hearts and minds in 2023.

A controversial UK government bill going through Westminster is offering conditional amnesties to perpetrators who co-operate with a new information recovery body - a kind of truth recovery process, not unlike the Truth and Reconciliation Commission set up in post-Apartheid South Africa.

However, a truth process in Northern Ireland is not something that interests loyalist leader Jackie McDonald.

"No, I'm interested in doing what I am doing. I've told all sorts of people I'm a loyalist. I don't want a united Ireland, I want a Northern Ireland where people can grow up and raise families."

He says people are interested in hearing the truth but asks: "Do they want to tell the truth?"