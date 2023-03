There has been a big increase in the number of barn owl chicks born in Northern Ireland.

Ulster Wildlife said 24 barn owl chicks were born in 2022 from eight breeding pairs - that is six times the number of chicks born in 2021.

The barn owl is one of Northern Ireland's rarest birds and is red-listed on the Irish Birds of Conservation Concern and protected under the Wildlife (NI) Order 1985.

