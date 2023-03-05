'I don't like crowds but my gig buddy helps'

Gig buddies is a project that pairs people with learning disabilities or autism with a volunteer to attend events together.

Robert Whiteman was paired with volunteer Dolores Vischer at the beginning of the project. They have been attending events together ever since.

Gig buddies is being run by Belfast arts venue the Black Box.

The organisers are keen to hear from anybody interested in having a gig buddy or becoming one as a volunteer, with a full summer of events lined up to enjoy.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken