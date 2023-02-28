Donaldson denies division over Windsor Framework

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has denied that there is any split in his party over the new Brexit agreement.

The Windsor Framework will reduce checks on goods going from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

This comes after Ian Paisley, a more hard line DUP figure said he did not think the plan went far enough and DUP colleague Sammy Wilson insisted that no EU law should apply in Northern Ireland.

Sir Jeffrey added that his party would "take time collectively to consider what is on the table".