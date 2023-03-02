Boris Johnson has said he hopes Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson can "reconcile himself" to the new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland and return his party to Stormont.

But in the speech at Westminster the former prime minister also criticised the Windsor Framework, agreed between his successor Rishi Sunak and the EU.

"This is not about the UK taking back control," said Mr Johnson.

"This is about the EU graciously unbending to allow us to do what we want in our country, not by our laws but by theirs."

He also called for his controversial Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which the EU argued would breach international law, to be restored if the new deal does not work out.

Read more: Misunderstandings about NI Brexit deal, says No 10