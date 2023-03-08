'I would be isolated without rural transport'

A service that provides transport to elderly and disabled passengers in rural parts of Northern Ireland is at risk of closure.

The dial-a-lift service makes around 200,000 journeys annually, taking vulnerable passengers to healthcare appointments and food shopping.

Funding from the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) is due to run out at the end of April.

Anne Mallon from County Armagh is partially sighted and uses community transport on a weekly basis.

She said: "I live on my own, I'm over 80 years of age, and I'm almost blind, so I would be completely lost without the service."

Video journalist: Niall McCracken