Gunmen who tried to murder one of Northern Ireland's top detectives have links to terrorism, organised crime or both, say police.

Det Ch Insp John Caldwell is critically ill in hospital after he was shot several times while he was off duty in Omagh two weeks ago.

His colleague Det Ch Insp Eamonn Corrigan, who is leading the investigation into the attack, says those behind the shooting are "very dangerous" people.

The police believe the dissident republican group the New IRA was responsible.

