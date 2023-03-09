One of the stars of the Northern Ireland film An Irish Goodbye has rocked a pub in Los Angeles ahead of the Oscars this weekend.

James Martin played his harmonica for a rendition of Dirty Old Town in an Irish pub jam session.

An Irish Goodbye is up for the best live action short film prize at the Academy Awards on Sunday.

Last month it won best British short at the Bafta awards in London.

The black comedy tells the story of two estranged brothers who come together after their mother's death.

Set on a rural farm in Northern Ireland, it was shot on location in Londonderry, Saintfield in County Down and Templepatrick in County Antrim.

You can watch An Irish Goodbye now on the BBC iPlayer.

It will be broadcast on BBC One Northern Ireland at 22:30 GMT on Sunday ahead of the Oscars ceremony.

