'Holding this Oscar is just fantastic'

To win an Oscar for 'An Irish Goodbye' is "just fantastic", according to actor James Martin.

The Belfast man told the BBC it was nice to hear some famous names, including Harrison Ford and Colin Farrell serenade him with a rendition of Happy Birthday as they stood on the stage.

The film, made in Northern Ireland, won the best live action short film category.

Co-director Ross White, who is also from Belfast, said it was "completely overwhelming" to win and described the production as being a joy and "such a big part of our lives".

An Irish Goodbye is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.