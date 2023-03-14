A mother whose son was killed by plastic bullet fired by a police officer in Northern Ireland during the Troubles says she has never been told why he was shot.

Paul Whitters was 15 years old when he was hit by the bullet fired by the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) during street disturbances in Londonderry in 1981.

He was in a group of teenagers who had been throwing stones.

In 2007 a Police Ombudsman investigation concluded there was no justification for police shooting Paul.

Now declassified UK government documents have revealed that the plastic bullet gun used by the RUC in his shooting was never fully, medically tested for its potential risks to civilians.

