There were tears of joy from the father of An Irish Goodbye star James Martin as he watched his son collect an Oscar.

The Northern Ireland movie won the award for best live action short film at the Academy Awards on Sunday night.

Ivan Martin told BBC News NI of his pride in his son, who has Down's syndrome and who, as a child, doctors believed may never have been able to speak.

