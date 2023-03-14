Some residents in Greysteel, County Londonderry, are calling for urgent help with flooding.

Kevin McGlinchey said people in Briar Hill faced a clean-up operation every time there was heavy rainfall in the area.

He said it was starting to affect people's mental health.

"The water comes gushing into our gardens like a waterfall," Mr McGlinchey said.

The Department for Infrastructure said a site meeting was to happen to explore possible solutions.

