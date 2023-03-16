Stars of Matilda the Musical have come to together to show their support at Omagh High School after the shooting of senior police officer John Caldwell, which some pupils witnessed.

In a special video message, composer and lyricist Tim Minchin wished students good luck as they prepare to put on their own production of the show.

"I've been thinking about what you've been going through," he said, before singing one of his songs from the popular musical.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris also recorded a message and said he appreciated "that you are all coming together to give something to Omagh that's really good".

