Senior pupils at Fleming Fulton Special School in Belfast have shown an appetite for the catering industry by running their own cafe.

The pupils, aged between 17 and 19 years old, do everything from making and serving the food to keeping an eye on the budget.

As well as getting a qualification they are learning skills which they will need when they leave school.

The cafe has also raised money for a range of charities since it opened.

