Homeless facility is my sister's legacy

A new homeless facility named after a vulnerable woman who died in Belfast city centre guarantees her legacy, her sister has said.

The facility for women is named after Catherine Kenny, who was 32 when she died in a shop doorway in 2016.

Her sister Lea Maria Hughes said Catherine House was critical for women dealing with homelessness.

"Catherine House is about the future for these women," she told BBC News NI.

"It's not about the past any more. It's not about the sad story behind Catherine's death any more."