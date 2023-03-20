County Antrim pupils record a coronation hymn

A new hymn for the coronation of King Charles is being recorded by pupils from about 20 schools in County Antrim.

The hymn has been written by Belfast-born composer Philip Hammond and will be played on big screens in the borough during the coronation weekend in May.

About £20,000 has been spent by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council to professionally record the performances.

On Monday, children from Abbots Cross Primary School in Newtownabbey and Whiteabbey Primary School took part.