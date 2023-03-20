The new Brexit deal agreed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last month "doesn't work for Northern Ireland", according to the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

The DUP has confirmed that it will oppose the deal - known as the Windsor Framework - when MPs are given a vote on part of it on Wednesday.

Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told BBC News NI that the agreement was not sufficient to deal with concerns that his party had raised about post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland.

