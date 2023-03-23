A patient who spent £3,000 to have a cataract operation on one of his eyes has said it was money well spent to avoid spending years on a waiting list.

Part-time lorry driver Philip Stevenson said he felt he was left with no option.

More people than ever in Northern Ireland are paying to go private.

Mr Stevenson said he was fortunate to be able to afford the procedure, but felt it was unfair that he had paid national insurance contributions all his working life and still had to use private healthcare.

