There will be no renegotiating the new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland, says Chris Heaton-Harris.

The Northern Ireland secretary is rejecting appeals from the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) for changes to be made to the Windsor Framework deal, agreed by the UK and the EU last month.

Mr Heaton-Harris says the DUP has "yet to come to terms with the significance" of the overwhelming support the deal received in Parliament.

The deal was backed by 515 MPs in a vote on Wednesday, with 29 opposing it.

