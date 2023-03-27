King and North were among some of the more unusual birth names registered in Northern Ireland last year.

The details were released by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).

It said James regained the top spot as the most popular first name for baby boys, while for girls, Grace was the common name for the fifth year running.

But Nisra said it also recorded 950 names that had not been used before.

"Blockbuster movies, popular television series, current celebrities and memorable places continue to appear to be influencing factors for some parents," the agency said.

