The UK government has announced a £57m package to support Northern Ireland community groups facing a funding crisis due to a loss of EU money.

The package will replace the European Social Fund (ESF), which stopped on Friday as a result of Brexit.

However, it won't cover many organisations who were reliant on EU money, including Kilcooley Women's Centre in Bangor, County Down.

Its chief executive Alison Blayney said the loss of funding will impact six posts, training schemes for women and childcare services in the area.