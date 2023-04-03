Good Friday Agreement on display at Titanic Quarter Belfast
The Good Friday Agreement is on display publicly in Northern Ireland for the first time since its inception in 1998.
The agreement will be on display alongside other records from tense times in Northern Ireland's history.
It will be on display at the Public Records Office Northern Ireland, at its Belfast Titanic Quarter location.
It was loaned for the 25th anniversary by The National Archives (UK) and will remain in Belfast until April 12, 2023..