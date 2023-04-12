Joe Biden 'will brag' about meeting Oscar winner James Martin
US President Joe Biden has paid tribute to Northern Ireland's creativity during his landmark visit to Belfast.
Speaking at Ulster University, he called Northern Ireland a "churn of creativity", before singling out actor James Martin, who starred in the Oscar winning movie An Irish Goodbye.
President Biden clapped along with the crowd and said: "I got to meet James, got my picture taken with him and I'm going home to brag to my daughter."
