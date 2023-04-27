The parents of two 16-year-old boys who drowned in Londonderry last summer have spoken of their pain and devastation.

Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian were swimming at Enagh Lough in August when they got into difficulty.

Reuven's dad Joshy Simon said the pain was still "very deep".

"It hurts way beyond what you can imagine. As a family the loss of Reuven is the hardest thing we will ever go through," he said.

Joseph's mum Viji Sebastian told BBC News NI nobody could mend her family's loss.

