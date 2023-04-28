The people who died in a crash near Aughnacloy, County Tyrone, have been named locally as Dan McKane, his sister Christine McKane and their aunt Julia McSorley.

A parish priest said the family were returning from their aunt's funeral in England when the crash happened.

Four others in the minibus were seriously injured.

Fr Declan Boland, from Strabane, County Tyrone, said the family and local community are in total disbelief at the tragedy.