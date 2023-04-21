Liam Neeson cheers on Irish language drama pupils

Drama students at Gaelscoil Éadain Mhóir in Londonderry are being cheered on by some of Hollywood's biggest names as they prepare for national finals in Mullingar, County Westmeath.

Vice principal Alicia O'Kane told BBC News NI that she's been "torturing people" to cheer on her pupils.

Names like Minnie Driver, Roma Downey and Liam Neeson have all sent videos of support to the Irish language performers.

"The school has just been buzzing," Ms O'Kane said.

"The teachers have had to keep it under wraps for the last week or so, so it is absolutely amazing and just so, so kind and so humble of [Liam Neeson] to take time out of his very busy schedule to wish the pupils in Gaelscoil Éadain Mhóir good luck."