Thousands of people on low-incomes in Northern Ireland, who receive certain mean-tested benefits, are set to get £301 from the government as part of a nationwide support package to help with the rise in the cost of living.

They are among 8m benefit claimants who qualify for the payouts across the UK.

The money is expected to arrive into claimants' bank accounts automatically between now and 17 May.

Cost-of-living payments were introduced last year as household energy and food bill began to sore to record levels.

This latest payment is the first of three similar instalments which will be distributed to benefit recipients between now and next spring.

Benefits expert Kevin Higgins, from Advice NI, explained who is in line for the latest payout and how to avoid potential scammers.