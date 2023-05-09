‘I couldn’t eat or sleep because of housing stress’

A woman with a mobility impairment has said she feels isolated and trapped in her home.

Barbara Galbraith struggles to walk up the steps to her apartment in Hunter's Hill in Downpatrick, County Down.

But she cannot sell her apartment to move somewhere more accessible until poor ground conditions and sewerage issues are fixed.

Residents are locked in a dispute with government bodies over who should make estimated repairs of £500,000.

The roads and sewers in Hunter's Mill have never been adopted - which means they are not maintained by the government.

Before this happens, the Department for Infrastructure and NI Water have to be satisfied that they meet a certain standard.

Residents have reported cracks in the walls and sewage coming up through their pipes.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken