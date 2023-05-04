US pop star Lizzo and Belfast-born classical flautist Sir James Galway came together for a duet at the prestigious Met Gala on Monday night.

For Lizzo, it was a dream come true - she said Sir James and his playing "changed the trajectory" of her life, as she learned the instrument playing along to his 1976 album The Man With The Golden Flute.

"I can confidently say I wouldn't be the musician I am today without his influence," she said in an Instagram post.

For his part, Sir James told Good Morning Ulster that it was an "amazing" experience and that Lizzo is "a very good player".

Read more here.