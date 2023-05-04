The money schools get from the Department of Education to provide free period products has been cut by more than 40%.

The department said that the fall was "due to a combination of budget reductions and the level of need being lower than expected in 2022-23".

Tracy Rossborough, who is a vice principal at Ashfield Girls' High School in Belfast, says the school's limited funds for sanitary products is then passed on as an additional expense for families during the cost-of-living crisis.

