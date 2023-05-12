Would you pay £180,000 for a bull?

That is what a friend of cattle judge Roy Coney made when he sold a particularly fine specimen.

BBC News NI went along to the Balmoral Show to find out what exactly makes a prize bull.

Maggie McQuiston's family has been showing cattle since the 1980s, so she believes she knows a thing or two on the subject.

She recently invested £28,000 in a new stock bull, Balmyle Sandy.

Describing him as a "special one", she says it is his presence which makes him stand out.