Cutting the number of training places for nurses will be a "huge blow" to the profession and to patients in Northern Ireland, according to a union.

BBC News NI has learned that the number will be cut by 300 to 1,025.

Stormont's Department of Health says that is due to the "difficult budgetary situation" it is facing.

But the Royal College of Nursing says the move is an "act of destruction" that will have consequences for years.

