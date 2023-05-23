A north Belfast mother says that a bungalow would be "a complete lifeline" for her and would make a big difference to her family's quality of life.

Paula Reynolds has been on a waiting list for a bungalow since 2020.

Her son Kai is nine and has severe developmental delay and special needs, epilepsy and problems with walking. Paula has to carry him up and down the stairs.

She has fears about being left without a house as Kai gets older and too heavy for her to carry.

This comes as a housing association warns that proposed cuts to social housing funding in Northern Ireland are likely to hit the most vulnerable with "so many people in crisis".

