'Driving gives me a sense of freedom'

Women are narrowing the gender gap in driving test pass rates across Northern Ireland, new figures have shown.

Sophie is 17 and is from Dungannon, in County Tyrone. She passed her practical driving test in December.

"I was really pleased getting my practical test first time, although I dreaded parallel parking and still do," she said.

Sophie said the main benefit is gaining more independence.

She said: "Before this I would have had to take the bus in to school, now I can give my sister a lift as well. So it gives us a lot more time and flexibility in the mornings.

"I also work part-time in a restaurant, so it's given me a lot of freedom to get to and from there on my own."

Video journalist: Niall McCracken